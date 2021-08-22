LA Gladiators Win OW Countdown Cup

For Season 4 this is going to be the first time that the Seoul Dynasty is going to be facing up against teams from North America. Though they have made it into the playoffs for the regional tournaments they have never made it to Hawaii. The Seoul Dynasty will be facing up against the Atlanta Reign who is the number one ranked team for the Countdown Cup in North America. This is going to be a massive hurdle to overcome. The Seoul Dynasty needs to place at least one higher than the Chengdu Hunters in this tournament to ensure that they will a bye into the overall playoffs. That is a large ask as the Chengdu Hunters look like one of the stronger teams overall in the League. Though Seoul’d first priority is going to be to take down the Atlanta Reign.