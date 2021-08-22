Pure Salmon to establish Abu Dhabi HQ

Pure Salmon, which has plans to produce salmon in land-based RAS facilities in Poland, Japan, USA and France, has decided to establish its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. A partnership between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Pure Salmon will see the latter receive financial and non-financial incentives to ramp up the country’s sustainable food production. The company’s Abu Dhabi headquarters will manage all its production and try to steer it towards its ultimate goal of producing 260,000 tonnes of salmon per year. In addition, the agreement will see Pure Salmon establish local academic collaborations in order to boost the country's wider aquaculture expertise.