Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Pure Salmon to establish Abu Dhabi HQ

thefishsite.com
 6 days ago

Pure Salmon, which has plans to produce salmon in land-based RAS facilities in Poland, Japan, USA and France, has decided to establish its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. A partnership between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Pure Salmon will see the latter receive financial and non-financial incentives to ramp up the country’s sustainable food production. The company’s Abu Dhabi headquarters will manage all its production and try to steer it towards its ultimate goal of producing 260,000 tonnes of salmon per year. In addition, the agreement will see Pure Salmon establish local academic collaborations in order to boost the country's wider aquaculture expertise.

thefishsite.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environment Agency#Ras#Agtech#Emirates News Agency#Ead#Abu Dhabi Emirate#Uae#8f Asset Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Desert
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Related
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Matrix Launches Virtual Asset MTF Under Abu Dhabi Regulation

Virtual asset trading platform Matrix, this week launched as the first regulated virtual asset multilateral trading facility (MTF) and custodian under the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) virtual asset policy framework. It is licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which consists of Saudi...
Agriculturethefishsite.com

Norwegians team up in a bid for international offshore aquaculture expansion

The new company, SalMar Aker Ocean, aims to combine the experience of the salmon farming firm with Aker’s industrial expertise “to create the world’s most reliable and intelligent offshore farming operations with the highest requirements for fish welfare and a zero-emissions value chain ambition.”. SalMar is already a leader in...
WorldTravel Weekly

Abu Dhabi travel agent training scheme adds modules

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) has introduced new modules on its travel agent training scheme to mark the first year after it’s launch. The Abu Dhabi Specialists E-learning Programme, launched in May 2020, has been rolled out in 17 countries so far – including the UK – and has attracted 13,670 applicants, of whom more than 7,000 are now Abu Dhabi Specialists.
BusinessShareCast

BT slumps as CityFibre said to near investment deal with Abu Dhabi fund

BT shares slumped on Monday as it emerged that CityFibre, a challenger to its Openreach network, was set to secure a £500m investment from a consortium including Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund to help bolster its ultra-fast broadband roll-out. 1,732.58. 16:19 23/08/21. 0.00%. 0.00. 7,109.02. 16:25 23/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,107.01.
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

Abu Dhabi expands online training facilities

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is marking the first anniversary of its Abu Dhabi Specialists E-learning Programme by introducing new modules and markets for the training scheme. The programme, which was launched just over a year ago as part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s...
Economymystartupworld.com

An insight into Abu Dhabi company formation fees reduction

Jessica Ashford, Deputy CEO of PRO Partner Group offers a detailed insight into the key questions pertaining to Abu Dhabi’s recent move to reduce company formation fees. Following the announcement from Abu Dhabi Government Departments, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), on 27th July that they would reduce new business setup costs and license renewal fees to 1,000 Dirhams.
Middle EastTennessee Tribune

Abu Dhabi To Host Inaugural Global Media Congress In November 2022

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Emirati politician H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Aug. 15, announced the launch of the first edition of the Global Media Congress to be held in Abu Dhabi in November 2022. The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company will organize the Global Media Congress...
Worldmystartupworld.com

Abu Dhabi introduces a new professional license

Abu Dhabi DED has further opened up foreign ownership with the introduction of a new professional license and has now issued a full list of 604 Professional Activities that qualify for this Licence. The activities cover a wide range of professions, including Consultancy, Research and Development, Testing and Inspection Services,...
MarketsCoinDesk

Binance Hires Former Abu Dhabi Global Market Head as Singapore CEO

Binance has hired Richard Teng, the former CEO of Abu Dhabi’s financial watchdog, to head the exchange’s operations in Singapore, the company said in a press release on Monday. Teng had reportedly been in talks with the exchange's Singapore subsidiary business to join as early as last week, CoinDesk reported.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Abu Dhabi says ends partial lockdown

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi emirate, the second-most populous in the United Arab Emirates, will on Thursday end a partial lockdown imposed last month as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants, the government’s media office said in a Twitter post. It cited the Abu Dhabi Emergency...
Worldthefishsite.com

RAS specialist set to expand into Singapore and Norway

Bluefront Equity has announced plans to buy a “significant stake” in the RAS specialist, AquaBioTech Group, in order to speed up its expansion and open up offices in Norway and Singapore. AquaBioTech Group consists of three main divisions. The first is an aquaculture, fisheries and marine environment consulting, advisory and...
Agriculturethefishsite.com

Project aims to improve salmon feed sustainability

The project will study two alternative feed ingredients – protein-rich, insect-based feed ProtiNova from InnovaFeed, and algae-based omega-3s, AlgaPrime DHA from Corbion, both of which offer minimal land use. The evidence-based study will test the levels that are required to optimise physical and nutritional needs of salmon, discover the practical...
Agriculturethefishsite.com

A shrimp farmers' guide to certification

Aquaculture certification schemes are becoming increasingly popular and here we offer a shrimp farmers’ guide to those most relevant to Indonesia and beyond. As more people become aware of the importance of sustainability, consumers in key shrimp importing areas – such as Europe, North America and Japan – want to know more about the aquaculture products they buy. Eco-certification and eco-labelling have emerged as ways to provide customers with that information.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

The9 Limited to Establish a Joint Venture in Kazakhstan for Crypto Mining

The9 Limited, a Nasdaq-listed internet company, has announced on Friday that its subsidiary NBTC Limited and a Kazakhstan company LGHSTR Ltd. signed a non-binding investment memorandum to establish a joint venture in Kazakhstan. According to the press release, both NBTC and LGHSTR will own 51% and 49%, respectively. On the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy