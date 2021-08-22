Special Weather Statement issued for Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rogers, northwestern Wagoner and east central Tulsa Counties through 600 PM CDT At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles southeast of Tulsa, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Owasso... Catoosa This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 222 and 240. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH