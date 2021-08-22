Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Halo Infinite Will Launch Without These Features, Despite Delays

By Brandon McIntyre
Posted by 
SVG
SVG
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Though we finally learned why "Halo Infinite" has experienced multiple delays, some details remained shrouded in mystery. Over time, however, additional aspects have come to light. For example, fans now know that "Halo Infinite" will launch without a couple of franchise staples: campaign co-op and Forge mode. The announcement came during a segment of the August Development Update for "Halo Infinite," delivered by Head of Creative Joseph Staten.

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

SVG

SVG

426
Followers
2K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples#Forge#Staten#M Hasan Alware#Xbox Game Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Uh oh, Halo Infinite campaign details are leaking from the tech test

Get ready to dodge spoilers for the next four months, because Halo Infinite story details have already started to leak. Players checking out the first technical test flight for Halo Infinite on PC and Xbox have datamined a slew of story details from the multiplayer-exclusive preview build, and they're already starting to appear online.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

November could be an incredible month for Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass has just seen the release of the critically acclaimed Microsoft Flight Simulator, and XGP subscribers to Xbox Series X, S and Xbox One have many more exciting releases ahead of the rest of the year. From Hades, to The Ascent, to Back 4 Blood and Twelve Minutes – Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get their money’s worth in 2021 with ease. But the two biggest releases for Xbox Game Pass through the rest of 2021 are Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Endless.
Video GamesInverse

Halo Infinite battle royale leaks reveal the first worthy threat to Warzone

Halo Infinite might be getting a battle royale mode, and if so, it could pose the first real threat to Call of Duty: Warzone. As spotted by ResetEra user DukeBlueBall and relayed by Video Games Chronicle, a data-mined Halo Infinite technical preview file features a clip that sounds exactly like the game’s announcer saying the words “battle royale.”
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Leaked Halo Infinite audio file hints at possible battle royale

Although it’s been confirmed that Halo Infinite won’t feature a battle royale mode at launch, data miners have discovered a voice line that hints at its arrival. Although the battle royale genre has taken gaming by storm, two of 2021’s biggest releases have confirmed that they won’t feature a BR at launch: Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite. Many top streamers have called this a mistake, but the developers appear keen to only feature the classic multiplayer experiences.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video GamesComicBook

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Aloy Gameplay

Genshin Impact developers Mihoyo announced not too long ago that Aloy, from PlayStation's highly-popular title Horizon Zero Dawn, would soon be added as a new character. At the time, Mihoyo didn't have much to share about the addition of Aloy outside of the reveal of a piece of character art that gave fans an idea of how she would look in-game. Now, thanks to some leaked gameplay that has come about, we've been able to get our first actual idea of how Aloy will play in Genshin Impact.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

NieR Re[in]carnation Review – The Past Life Was Probably Better

It’s fair to say that Yoko Taro has long since acquired the attention of a massive fanbase in 2021. Going from developing extremely niche, broken games for over a decade to creating NieR:Automata (and selling six million copies) was already an impressive, lightning-in-a-bottle feat. Automata appeared on several Game of...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
lordsofgaming.net

Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta Date Leaked

For players who need to jump back into Diablo II, they don’t have to wait long. Apparently, the Open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected will begin this month. The Microsft store seems to be the culprit behind this newly leaked information. Numerous sites are now reporting that a listing posted...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.
Video GamesInverse

Halo Infinite

As promised, Halo Infinite will indeed launch at the end of 2021. The game was supposed to drop on November 10, 2020 — the same day Microsoft released the Xbox Series X and S. But developer 343 Industries pushed the title’s launch to 2021 following a gameplay reveal in July 2020 that was poorly received by fans.
Video Gamespsu.com

Mass Effect 5 Teaser – Preview Of Bioware’s New RPG

A new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 5, is on the way. EA announced the new game towards the end of 2020, and based on the teaser, it appears to be a complete entertainment win. It is a continuation of the original trilogy, possibly making this Mass Effect 4 rather than Mass Effect 5. While BioWare is keeping a lot of information regarding the upcoming instalment in the space-faring game under wraps, we have some hints courtesy of the announcement trailer and the first image released.
godisageek.com

Xbox announce the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream

Xbox has today announced the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, which will take place live on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST. This year gamescom will be a 100% virtual experience. Gamers can tune in via YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook Gaming to learn more about the upcoming games lineup. The...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Forza Horizon 5 map fully revealed, 50% bigger than previous game

Playground Games has now revealed Forza Horizon 5's map, showing off the game's various biomes, a long stretching highway, and the huge La Gran Caldera volcano. In a new Forza Horizon 5: Let's Go live stream, the developer detailed FH5's wet season summer map before uploading a high-resolution image to Twitter. The map is 50% bigger than Forza Horizon 4's Britain and features prominent landmarks such as the La Gran Caldera volcano, which can be seen from anywhere on the map, a stadium in the centre, sand dunes out to the west, and a long highway (the longest in any Forza Horizon game) that cuts through the centre of the map.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Marvel’s Avengers Free Weekend on PC Increased Steam Users

The free weekend for video game Marvel’s Avengers on PC has finally gained a thousand players after a controversial launch. After so long, the game has finally gotten a massive increase in the number of players on Steam, that’s according to the SteamDB website via media outlet Eurogamer. This is due to the free weekend where players could play the game without any purchase and they had access to the base game and the added content. The best part was that their progress can be carried over during that time if they decide to buy it in full.

Comments / 0

Community Policy