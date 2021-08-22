Halo Infinite Will Launch Without These Features, Despite Delays

Genshin Impact developers Mihoyo announced not too long ago that Aloy, from PlayStation's highly-popular title Horizon Zero Dawn, would soon be added as a new character. At the time, Mihoyo didn't have much to share about the addition of Aloy outside of the reveal of a piece of character art that gave fans an idea of how she would look in-game. Now, thanks to some leaked gameplay that has come about, we've been able to get our first actual idea of how Aloy will play in Genshin Impact.