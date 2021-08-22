Cancel
Fort Mccoy, WI

First group of Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 5 days ago
The first group of Afghan refugees have arrived at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, according to a release sent out by the Task Force McCoy Public Affairs Office on Sunday.

Officials said special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other individuals who were at high risk arrived at Fort McCoy Sunday afternoon. This group joins the other group of refugees who have already made it stateside as small group arrived at Fort Lee in Virginia recently.

Approximately 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve have begun to assemble at Fort McCoy to provide support to Operation Allies Refuge. The task force at Fort McCoy will provide the housing, medical, logistics and transportation support for the refugees during this operation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

