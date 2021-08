SEATTLE — The big question Thursday night at T-Mobile Park was what version of Yusei Kikuchi would the Seattle Mariners get against the Kansas City Royals?. Would he be the pitcher he was for most of the first half of the season, when he was the Mariners’ top starter and named an All-Star? Or the pitcher that has often struggled since the break, including allowing 10 earned runs over seven innings in his previous two starts?