Eternals Star Barry Keoghan Treated for "Serious Facial Injuries" After Reported Assault
Eternals star Barry Keoghan has been treated and subsequently released for what was described as serious facial injuries following an assault in Galway, Ireland. According to Ireland's Independent, Keoghan was found walking outside Galway's G Hotel in the early hours of Sunday, August 15th and rushed by ambulance to Galway University Hospital. He was treated for injuries including cuts to his face before later being released. According to the report, Keoghan has not filed a complaint in the incident and no arrests have been made regarding the matter as confirmed by a Garda spokesperson.comicbook.com
