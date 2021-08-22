Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Eternals Star Barry Keoghan Treated for "Serious Facial Injuries" After Reported Assault

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEternals star Barry Keoghan has been treated and subsequently released for what was described as serious facial injuries following an assault in Galway, Ireland. According to Ireland's Independent, Keoghan was found walking outside Galway's G Hotel in the early hours of Sunday, August 15th and rushed by ambulance to Galway University Hospital. He was treated for injuries including cuts to his face before later being released. According to the report, Keoghan has not filed a complaint in the incident and no arrests have been made regarding the matter as confirmed by a Garda spokesperson.

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Lia Mchugh
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Eternals#Reported Assault#Guinness#Deviant#Kro#Getty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What happened to Barry Keoghan, the Marvel actor who had to be hospitalized after receiving a beating

In the midst of the exaltation of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a news appeared that began to generate concern in the franchise. Barry Keoghan, who will be part of Eternals, an MCU movie set to premiere on November 5, suffered a brutal beating that led to an emergency hospitalization. What happened?
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Eternals’ Trailer: Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington Fight to Defend Humanity in Chloé Zhao’s Marvel Film

Marvel Studios released a second and final trailer for Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals,” hitting the big screen on Nov. 5. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest space outing follows an immortal alien race, called the Eternals, who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years and possess different powers and abilities, including super strength and the ability to fly. The film, which has been dubbed by many as “Marvel’s most ambitious film yet,” follows 10 heroes: Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Angelina Jolie Says Marvel’s Eternals Is the “Biggest Thing” She’s Done

Angelina Jolie Says Marvel’s Eternals Is the “Biggest Thing” She’s Done. In the upcoming Eternals movie, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider vet Angelina Jolie will portray Thena, one of the most powerful members of the superpowered ensemble. It will be Jolie’s first foray into the MCU world, and it seems that even the Academy Award-winner felt a little impressed by Marvel Studios’ latest work. According to the actress herself, the scope and scale of the project are huge.
CelebritiesBBC

Letitia Wright treated for injuries after Black Panther 2 accident

Actress Letitia Wright was treated in hospital after an accident on the set of the upcoming Black Panther sequel. The star, who plays Shuri, Princess of Wakanda, received minor injuries in what was described as a "stunt rig accident". The film shoot was happening overnight in Boston, separate to the...
CelebritiesIn Style

Margot Robbie Debuted Red Hair on the Set of Her New Movie

Margot Robbie is busy. Like six projects in the IMDb pipeline busy. And with high-profile acting jobs comes high-profile hair changes — a woman who's played both Harley Quinn and Queen Elizabeth I knows that all too well. On Sunday, the I, Tonya star arrived on the set of Damien...
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman Breaks The Silence On Wolverine Return Rumors

Long before Logan was released, Hugh Jackman repeatedly insisted that it would be his last time growing out the mutton chops and strapping on the claws to play Wolverine. Of course, that hasn’t stopped rumors from making the rounds on a regular basis ever since that he was poised for a return anyway, with Disney’s purchase of Fox the catalyst.
gamingideology.com

Johnny Depp Fans Demand Amber Heard Fired From Aquaman – Producer Responds

After Johnny Depp and Amber Heard clashed in a public lawsuit over claims that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was a “wife beater,” a petition was launched. The online appeal was made by fans of Depp who called for Heard to be fired from the upcoming DC Comics movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The petition, titled “Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2,” has garnered more than 1.85 million signatures at the time of writing.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit, Gerard Butler Is Suing Over Olympus Has Fallen

Hollywood has been filled to the brim with legal-related situations as of late. The biggest is arguably the revelation that longtime Marvel star Scarlettt Johansson is suing The Walt Disney Company due to the simultaneous theatrical/streaming release of Black Widow. There’s a chance the development could have further ramifications on the House of Mouse but, now, another entertainment company finds itself in a legal case of its own. Nu Image/Millennium Films is being sued by Gerard Butler in a financial matter relating to the film Olympus Has Fallen.
MoviesInside the Magic

Dave Bautista Gives Shocking Response Over Recent Drax Casting Announcement

If there is one Marvel actor that isn’t afraid to speak out, it’s Dave Bautista. The former professional wrestler has always been vocal when it comes to the inner workings of The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios, offering his own opinions on various political and sometimes controversial topics surrounding the entertainment powerhouses.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Emma Stone Reportedly Considering Suing Disney After Scarlett Johansson's Lawsuit

Some actors and actresses negotiate their deals so that they get bonuses when the films do well. Big Marvels films typically have deals in place like this. Recently, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for releasing Black Widow on Disney+ and in theaters at the same time. The actress is suing for lost money she could have made if the streaming release was pushed back not to coincide with the theater release.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Offered A DC Role

July was a weird month when it came to Scarlett Johansson’s relationship with Marvel. It began with the actress dutifully promoting Black Widow for its theatrical/streaming simultaneous release, and then it ended with the star suing the studio for dropping the movie on Disney Plus. With Marvel responding in a scathing way to the lawsuit, it looks like the long-held partnership between the two parties is in tatters.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Apologizes for 'Breaking the Internet' with Wolverine and Kevin Feige Photos

There is very little that can get the internet talking like pictures of certain actors hinting at their involvement in new Marvel projects. Ryan Reynolds goes viral at the merest hint of some Deadpool 3 news being on the horizon. Tom Holland just has to breathe in the direction of a social media post for everything to believe that the long-awaited but not forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to drop. Last month, it was Hugh Jackman posting an image of himself with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and a piece of fan art by Bosslogic that "broke the internet" and sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about his possible inclusion in an upcoming project as Wolverine.
MoviesNME

Letitia Wright: “In 2022, you’re gonna see a lot of me”

As she picks up the phone to NME, Letitia Wright is having a rare day off. The Guyana-born, London-based actor is currently in Atlanta filming a top-secret project. She doesn’t confirm what it is, but Wakanda Forever, the sequel to her 2018 Hollywood breakthrough and Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, has been shooting in ATL all summer.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...

Comments / 1

Community Policy