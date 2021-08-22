Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas congressman Nehls says he tested positive for COVID-19

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas says that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has moderate symptoms.

Nehls, a Republican from the Houston area, said Saturday that he is fully vaccinated and hopes the symptoms pass soon.

“All Americans are free to make their own health decisions, but I strongly encourage getting vaccinated,” he wrote on Twitter Saturday. “It is scientifically proven to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness & death from COVID.”

Nehls, the former sheriff of Fort Bend County who was elected to Congress last year, had said on Wednesday that a close family member had tested positive.

Nehls said he has been quarantining at home and will continue to do so for at least the next 10 days.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he’d tested positive for the virus. He said Saturday that he had tested negative.

“I’m told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received,” Abbott said in a video clip posted on his Twitter account on Saturday. “So I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

547K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Troy Nehls
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congress#Covid 19#Ap#Republican#Americans#Covid#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Alamogordo, NMPosted by
The Associated Press

Holloman Air Force Base to take in Afghan refugees

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Holloman Air Force Base is among several military installations that will take in Afghan refugees, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Friday. The base near Alamogordo joins others in Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin and New Jersey that temporarily will provide housing, along with medical and other support for up to 50,000 refugees, their families and other vulnerable Afghans, said Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Mexican parents resort to injunctions to get kids vaccinated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of parents in Mexico have resorted to filing for court injunctions to get coronavirus vaccines for their children after the government refused to consider vaccinating those under 18. In the U.S. and other countries, childhood vaccinations are already underway, but Mexican officials have downplayed the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy