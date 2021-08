Solana Price Analysis is bullish on the 24-hour chart after a 12.4 percent uptrend. Solana price analysis record a daily trading range of $72 – $83. Solana Price Analysis is bullish on the 24-hour chart after a 12.4 percent uptrend that saw the coin touch a swing high of $83 before retracing a few points lower below the $80 support. SOL/USD bulls are trying to break the supply zone between $78 – $80 and flip it into a demand zone. This will help sustain the price of Solana as it rises towards the primary $100 target.