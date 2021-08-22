Cancel
Lithium Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (LITH)

By Suzanne Cooper
 5 days ago

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Lithium has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Lithium has a market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin
Economy
Twitter
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Are Down Big Today

Monday's gains were gone before noon on Tuesday. After crossing over $50,000 early in the week, Bitcoin has pulled back and now trades around $48,000. In another volatile day, cryptocurrencies dropped rapidly on Tuesday, more than reversing Monday's gains. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has fallen 3%, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is down 5%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has dropped 7.6%. Momentum also appears to be pushing these cryptocurrencies lower, so the fall may not be over yet.
MicroStrategy splashes $177M on Bitcoin, now holds almost 109,000 BTC

MicroStrategy has once again purchased more Bitcoin (BTC), with the company adding 3,907 BTC to its holdings. According to a Form 8-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission published on Tuesday, the business intelligence upped its Bitcoin holdings by 3,907 BTC between July 1 and Monday, Aug. 23.
Is BTC the ugly digital gold?

More than one year ago, I showed why BTC is not digital gold. However, I now came to the conclusion that BTC does indeed have something in common with gold—but not the way BTCers would like it to be. Let me show you. Craig Wright on gold, Bitcoin and hoarding...
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stalls Near $50K Ahead of Options Expiration Date

Bitcoin slipped below $50K and will likely consolidate this week, analysts say. Bitcoin stalled after approaching the $50,000 resistance level on Monday. The cryptocurrency was trading at about $49,500 at press time and is up about 8% over the past week. Analysts expect a period of consolidation ahead of Friday’s option expiration date and news from the Federal Reserve’s annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
Bitcoin Volatility Will Drive Investors Back to Gold, Says Mining Firm Chairman

Volatility in cryptocurrencies will drive investors to return to gold, says Jake Klein, executive chairman of gold mining firm Evolution Mining. Bullish investors view bitcoin as digital gold and a hedge against inflation, expecting it to appreciate over time. Both bitcoin and gold prices have swung between gains and losses...
Benzinga

Crypto Day Trading - Solana's Price Increased More Than 8%

Solana’s (CRYPTO: SOL) price has increased 8.05% over the past 24 hours to $43.98. Over the past week, SOL has experienced an uptick of over 14.0%, moving from $38.61 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $58.03. The chart below compares the price...
Dogecoin Rising Faster Than the Market, Price Up 41% in a Week

Dogecoin has seen a significant rise in value, up 41% over the last seven days. It’s pumping faster than Bitcoin or Ethereum amidst a wider crypto market surge. Dogecoin started the year at less than a penny per coin, surged to an all-time high above $0.73 in early May, and then lost nearly 78% of its value in the weeks that followed. It’s been a wild 2021 for the leading meme coin, but right now, DOGE is roaring again.
Long-Term HODLer Supply Hits All-Time High

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. The long-term bitcoin holder supply has hit a new all-time high as the...
Bitcoin regains $50,000 as crypto market creeps above $2 trillion

Bitcoin pumped above $50,000 last night as the broader crypto market regained a $2 trillion valuation, data from multiple sources showed. Such figures were last seen in May earlier this year before a brief two-month correction across the market. Some altcoins even fell as much as -85% from their May highs, but have since crept upwards as euphoria continues to brew around the crypto market.
Bitcoin Price: Cryptocurrency Nearly Reaches $50,000 In Big Rebound

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, nearly reached $50,000 on Saturday afternoon in a rebound that comes after several small dips over the past few months. Bitcoin hit $49.344.88 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Satuday. As of Sunday at 5:21 p.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at $48,417.87. Bitcoin has seen its...
Fiat-to-Crypto Versus Crypto-to-Crypto: How Should You Trade?

As the crypto markets continue on their bullish course, astute traders are taking advantage of market movements to generate crypto trading profits. But what is the best way to trade crypto?. Join us as we explore the fundamentals of fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto trading – and discuss which one may be...
Benzinga

BNB Is Up By 6% As Following Ethereum And Bitcoin

Binance Coin's (CRYPTO: BNB) price has increased 6.38% over the past 24 hours to $448.88. Over the past week, BNB has experienced an uptick of over 13.0%, moving from $397.35 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $686.31. The chart below compares the...
Liquid Exchange Hacker Continues to Swap Stolen ERC-20 Tokens for Ethereum (ETH) and wETH via DEXes to Prevent Funds From Being Frozen

On August 18, 2021, hackers managed to steal more than $90 million in over 69 different cryptocurrencies and digital tokens from Japan-based exchange Liquid Global. Liquid’s teams had “yet to release a postmortem detailing the attack vector used by the hacker,” the CipherTrace team noted in a blog post published on August 20, 2021.
Swiss Fintech Trio Enabled Asset Tokenization via Tezos: XTZ Spikes 15%

Crypto Finance Group, InCore Bank, and Inacta are the three Swiss financial institutions that picked Tezos as their choice for tokenization. The Switzerland-based financial institutions – Crypto Finance Group, InCore Bank, and Inacta – have selected Tezos to create on-chain digital products through a new token standard for asset tokenization. InCore Bank would also enable additional digital services with XTZ – the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain network.
Crypto Market Analysis: 24th August 2021

Bitcoin has broken out above $50,000 for the first time since May this year as PayPal announces crypto buying and selling in the UK. PayPal has trailed its launch of crypto buying and selling in the UK for some time but has today announced its intention to allow UK-based users to buy and sell crypto tokens from this week. Users will be able to hold a basket of four cryptoassets – bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash, but it is unclear as of yet whether the firm will allow users to make payments in said cryptos.

