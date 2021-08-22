As Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season Gets Underway, Melissa Fumero Already Finished Filming Her First Follow-Up Project
Brooklyn Nine-Nine just began airing its eighth and final season on NBC, something the fans have been preparing for since it was announced earlier this year that the cop comedy would officially be coming to an end. Of course, as shows end, viewers naturally begin to wonder what the cast will do next. And when it comes to Melissa Fumero, she’s not only found her first B99 follow-up, but she's already wrapped production on it as well.www.cinemablend.com
