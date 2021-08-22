As Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season Gets Underway, Melissa Fumero Already Finished Filming Her First Follow-Up Project

Spoiler alert! The following contains details from the first two episodes of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 8. The Nine-Nine is back. And it doesn't look quite the same. The eighth and final season of police precinct comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" premiered on NBC on Thursday with a two-episode block, and it's not the same happy-go-lucky series it was when it last aired in April 2020. After the death of George Floyd a month later, the creators and stars said the protests against police brutality and racism deeply affected the show they were writing. Actor Terry Crews confirmed that four scripts were tossed and rewritten following "somber talks and very deep conversations" about reorienting the show as other cop series grappled with the racial reckoning.