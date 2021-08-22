Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Arteta loses it! Arsenal boss bizarrely THANKS fans after his team were booed off following uninspiring defeat by Chelsea as pressure mounts on Spaniard after winless start

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMikel Arteta bizarrely praised fuming Arsenal supporters despite being booed off twice in their miserable 2-0 defeat by Chelsea on Sunday. Gunners fans jeered their own team off the pitch at half-time and full-time after goals from debutant Romelu Lukaku and Reece James. Arsenal have now suffered their worst start...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Mikel Arteta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Spaniard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta apologises to support after Brentford collapse

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta apologised to the fans after their dismal 2-0 defeat at Brentford for their Premier League opener. The Gunners were outplayed by the promoted Bees on Friday night. Arteta said: "First of all, I want to thank them because the support that they've given to the team,...
chatsports.com

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta surprised Brentford game was played following Covid cases

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he was surprised the Gunners' Premier League opener with Brentford went ahead after a number of coronavirus cases at the club. Willian is also recovering after returning a positive Covid-19 result. Arteta said: "I was surprised but the regulations or the regulators decided the best...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Mikel Arteta addresses scathing comments from the president of Rwanda and says he agrees 'Arsenal should not accept mediocrity' - but he cryptically takes aim at critics trying to 'bury' him after defeat by Brentford

Mikel Arteta has responded to scathing criticism from the president of Rwanda after he slammed Arsenal's 'mediocre' performance in their 2-0 defeat by Brentford. Rwanda are one of Arsenal's sponsors, with the 'Visit Rwanda' logo printed on the left sleeve of their shirts. But president Paul Kagame was left frustrated by their start to the season and took to social media to make his feelings clear in three separate tweets.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Mikel Arteta insists real Arsenal fans understand what he is trying to do at the club - as under-fire Gunners boss defends his record ahead of a clash with European champions Chelsea

Mikel Arteta believes his side will get the full support of true Arsenal fans as they face Chelsea on Sunday at a packed Emirates Stadium for the first time in 18 months. The Spaniard has been under fire on social media after a disappointing first full season, when the club finished eighth and missed out on Europe for the first time in 25 years.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ian Wright labels Mikel Arteta's tactics 'FRIGHTENING' after 'unprepared' Arsenal suffered a tame defeat by rivals Chelsea... and Gunners legend insists only £17m new boy Albert Sambi Lokonga deserves praise

Ian Wright has claimed Arsenal were 'not prepared' to face Chelsea and slammed Mikel Arteta's 'frightening' tactics in Sunday's defeat to their London rivals. Arsenal slipped to their second successive defeat at the start of the Premier League season after suffering a 2-0 loss at home to Thomas Tuchel's side.
Premier League90min.com

Mikel Arteta unfazed by boos from Arsenal fans after Chelsea loss

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that he has no problems with the boos directed at his team after they fell 2-0 to London rivals Chelsea on Sunday. The Gunners were comprehensively beaten by Thomas Tuchel's European champions, who took control of the game through first-half strikes from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James, and Arsenal never really looked like getting back into the match.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Just give me the job and I'll help them out!': Sol Campbell makes pitch for Arsenal job after worst ever start to Premier League season following defeats to Brentford and Chelsea as pressure grows on Mikel Arteta

Sol Campbell has the solution to Arsenal's deep defensive problems - appoint him as manager. The former Gunners defender has been dismayed watching Arsenal's start to the season - their worst in Premier League history - after twin 2-0 defeats to Brentford and Chelsea, remarking that watching Mikel Arteta's side is 'really hard'.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arteta unconcerned by Arsenal fans booing during Chelsea defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists he isn't concerned with fans booing his team. The Emirates faithful could be heard jeering at half-time and full-time of Sunday's 2-0 loss to Chelsea. Asked if the booing was a worry, Arteta responded: "No, I saw a lot of excitement from them at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy