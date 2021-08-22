Arteta loses it! Arsenal boss bizarrely THANKS fans after his team were booed off following uninspiring defeat by Chelsea as pressure mounts on Spaniard after winless start

Mikel Arteta has responded to scathing criticism from the president of Rwanda after he slammed Arsenal's 'mediocre' performance in their 2-0 defeat by Brentford. Rwanda are one of Arsenal's sponsors, with the 'Visit Rwanda' logo printed on the left sleeve of their shirts. But president Paul Kagame was left frustrated by their start to the season and took to social media to make his feelings clear in three separate tweets.