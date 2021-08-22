Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railway Company#Pacific#The Thomson Reuters#Cibc#Barclays#Wells Fargo Company#Nyse Cp#Royal Bank Of Canada#Fmr Llc#Vanguard Group Inc#Massachusetts Financial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Economyfreightwaves.com

Canadian retailer buys stake in British Columbia’s largest inland port

Canadian Tire is acquiring a 25% stake in Ashcroft Terminal, the largest inland port in British Columbia, in a deal that will allow the Canadian retailer to move containers more efficiently from the Port of Vancouver and improve access to CN and Canadian Pacific rail capacity. Ashcroft Terminal announced the...
Financial Reportswindpowermonthly.com

Strong wind turbine sales boost Nordex H1 2021 results

Nordex has announced significant year-on-year growth in sales and Ebitda in the first half of 2021, which it attributed to a “sharp increase in activity levels”. It has also maintained its guidance for the full financial year. Sales rose to €2.7 billion, the company stated, up 32% from the same...
Industryktwb.com

Maersk orders eight carbon-neutral vessels from Hyundai Heavy

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday it had ordered eight vessels which are able to run on carbon-neutral methanol to accelerate the decarbonisation of its fleet and meet increased customer demand for greener transportation. The Danish company has vowed to only order new vessels which can use carbon-neutral...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Siemens To Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Manufacturing In US

Siemens AG (OTC: SIEGY) plans to invest and expand its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electric vehicle infrastructure in America. The company will bolster its existing manufacturing footprint of EV infrastructure with the VersiCharge Level 2 AC series product line of commercial and residential EV chargers. Siemens plans to manufacture...
IndustryShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Oil explorers, Helios Towers and

Oil explorers were all near the top of the leaderboard on the second tier index at the start of the week, tracking a near 5% jump in crude oil futures. Helios Towers was another top gainer on the back of positive comments out of analysts at Barclays. The analysts told...
Industryplaythemusic.biz

Centrifugal Air Compressor Market: Top Manufacturers Analysis, Business Opportunities & Growth Projections, 2026

Stationary centrifugal air compressor market size is projected to register a CAGR of 2% by 2026. The massively expanding manufacturing sector across the globe will positively impact the demand for stationary centrifugal air compressors. Moreover, the rapidly increasing demand for electronic gadgets in countries like South Korea, Japan and China will further boost the industry share.
Energy Industrylngindustry.com

Capital Gas Ship Management takes delivery of LNG carrier

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. took successful delivery today of the new-building LNG carrier Adamastos, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, South Korea. With cargo capacity of 174 000 m3, the vessel is highly efficient, propelled with XDF engines and equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system and increased filling limits (excess 99%). It is the fifth of nine vessels to be delivered between 2020 - 2023. The vessel has been chartered to Engie for a period up to seven years.
Energy Industrydelawarebusinessnow.com

Electric power investor closes deal to deploy Bloom fuel cells

Daroga Power, an investor and developer of distributed generation energy, closed an infrastructure portfolio fund whose proceeds will finance 32.85 megawatts of Bloom Energy fuel cells. Approximately six megawatts of fuel cells in the portfolio are already in operation. The additional fuel cells will be deployed through the end of...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

ConocoPhillips puts Williston Basin oil assets up for sale

ConocoPhillips is marketing its Williston Basin oil assets for a potential sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company estimates it could fetch roughly $200 million for the assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

BHP Explores Sale Of $15B Petroleum Business

The world’s biggest mining company BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP) is considering the sale of its petroleum business as part of a strategic review. What Happened: The Australian mining company said it is in talks with Perth-based oil and natural gas company Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTC: WOPEY) over a potential deal to combine its petroleum unit with Woodside.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Bone Cement Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2028 | Stryker,Johnson & Johnson,Heraeus Medical,Smith & Nephew,B. Braun Melsungen AG etc.

The Bone Cement Market report contains a complete database of future market estimates based on the analysis of historical data. It provides clients with quantifiable data for the current market examination. It is a professional and comprehensive report with an emphasis on primary and secondary factors, market share, key segments and regional analysis. These include key players, major collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and future innovations and trends. Trade policies are examined from the techno-commercial point of view, which gives better results. The report contains granular information and analysis in relation to the global Bone Cement Market size, market share, growth, trends, segment and forecasts for 2021-2026.
Businessmining-technology.com

Defense Metals partners Sinosteel for Canadian rare earth project

Defense Metals (DEFN) has collaborated with China’s Sinosteel to study the establishment of a large-scale pilot plant at the Wicheeda Rare Earth Property in British Columbia, Canada. The aim is to assess the economic and technical feasibility of full-scale development of the Wicheeda mine. Pursuant to the non-binding memorandum of...
Energy IndustryKTEN.com

Beginner’s Guide to Natural Gas Investing

Natural gas investing is a bet on the prospects of the oil and gas energy sector. The industrial and manufacturing sectors use natural gas for a variety of applications, including residential heating and cooling, buses and cars powered by natural gas, electric power generation and a wide variety of manufactured industrial products. Natural gas investing could serve as a hedge against your exposure to the stock market since prices tend to run counter to the market. If you want to add the energy sector to your portfolio, natural gas investing might be something you consider due to the increasing demand for this relatively clean-burning fossil fuel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy