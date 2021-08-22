Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.