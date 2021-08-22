Weather: Minor impacts from Henri, heat and humidity to persist through the week

ITHACA, N.Y. — Hope you all enjoyed that taste of September-like weather we had, because it’s August, the middle of meteorological summer, and climatology is the greatest single predictor in a long-term forecast. This week, we’ll see temperatures running on the high side of normal, with ample humidity to really make it feel oppressive – not only will there be frequent pop-up thunderstorms, but heat advisories are likely to be issued as we sweat our way towards a late week cold front and a more temperate weekend.