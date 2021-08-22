Cancel
Weather: Minor impacts from Henri, heat and humidity to persist through the week

By Brian Crandall
ITHACA, N.Y. — The good news is, any potential impacts from the landfalling Tropical Storm Henri should be limited; as the storm approached the Northeast, it weakened and made landfall further east than the models had previously anticipated. The bad news is, as Henri shifts away, a renewed surge of hot, moist air will keep things toasty and muggy through the week, and it will be several days before we see any reprieve from Mother Nature’s all-natural sauna.

