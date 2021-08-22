Team Leader: Tyson Cline says luxury real estate market in Texas still booming

Over the past few months, several REALTORS® have told me the current real estate market is unlike any they’ve seen before. In many cities, low inventory, bidding wars, and soaring home prices have become the norm. No one knows exactly how long this will continue, but many in the industry say they see signs that this trend may soon be over. According to the latest data from the San Antonio Board of REALTORS®, a total of 4,024 homes were sold in San Antonio and the surrounding areas in June compared to 3,885 in July. While there was a slight dip in home sales, Realtor Tyson Cline, who represents luxury clients in San Antonio, Houston, and The Woodlands, said these markets remain hot.