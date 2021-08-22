Tammy Abraham given STANDING OVATION for superb Roma debut as former Chelsea striker assists two and gets Fiorentina keeper sent-off in 3-1 victory... as Jose Mourinho gets up-and-running again in Italy
Roma's Premier League poaching paid-off on the opening day of the Serie A season, as Tammy Abraham set-up two goals to drive Jose Mourinho's men to victory. The Portuguese coach started his £34m signing for the pair's league debut against Fiorentina, and locals were so impressed they gave the former Chelsea striker a standing ovation as he was substituted.www.chatsports.com
