Tammy Abraham given STANDING OVATION for superb Roma debut as former Chelsea striker assists two and gets Fiorentina keeper sent-off in 3-1 victory... as Jose Mourinho gets up-and-running again in Italy

Tammy Abraham has agreed to join AS Roma on a five-year contract, according to various reports in Italy. He will become the Giallorossi’s record signing at €40m (plus €5m in add-ons), which is set to be paid in multiple installments but without any loan shenanigans. And in even better news, we have a buy-back clause, which, according to Gianluca Di Marzio is €80m (£68m), though valid only from 2023 onwards. Fair on all counts, it would appear.