Cave Springs, AR

Cave Springs’ population jumps nearly 200% in 10 years

By Will Moclair
nwahomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Arkansas has grown substantially in the last two decades; however, few towns have seen an increase as substantial as Cave Springs. Since 2010 Cave Springs’ population has seen more than a 170%. Going from 1,729 to 5,495. Mayor of Cave Springs, Randall Noblett, said in the 20 years he’s lived in the town, the transition has been unbelievable, but the town has still been able to showcase its roots.

