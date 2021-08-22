Chief Chat: Oklahoma needs to legalize protecting students from COVID-19
When COVID-19 first reached Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma last year, we had many unanswered questions about how to fight this new disease. Now, thanks to the hard work of scientists, doctors and public health professionals, we know much more. Wearing masks and social distancing indoors are proven to slow the spread of the virus, and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves from serious illness and death.www.muskogeephoenix.com
