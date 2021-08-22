Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.36.www.modernreaders.com
