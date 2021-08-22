Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku scores on his second debut following £98m move as Reece James also nets to secure back-to-back Blues wins... which leaves rivals Gunners pointless after two games

It has been one of the Premier League's marquee fixtures over the last quarter of a century but there has perhaps never been a period where the gulf between Chelsea and Arsenal has been so great, particularly in favor of the blue side from west London. Thomas Tuchel's European champions head to the Emirates Stadium fresh from a commanding opening day win over Crystal Palace while Arsenal fans are murmuring with dissatisfaction over the job done by the German's counterpart Mikel Arteta after a 2-0 defeat to Brentford on the opening day of the season.