Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku scores on his second debut following £98m move as Reece James also nets to secure back-to-back Blues wins... which leaves rivals Gunners pointless after two games
It is too early to say this is Chelsea’s title to lose; but any club finishing above them has a fair chance of being champions. This was the first sight of a Thomas Tuchel team that includes Romelu Lukaku and most definitely a marker was laid down. Lukaku scored, two Arsenal men were booked trying to contain him, and Bernd Leno produced the save of the match tipping his header onto the bar after 77 minutes.www.chatsports.com
