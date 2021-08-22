Attack on Titan Director Teases Climax in Season 4's 2022 Return
Attack on Titan's director teased some big things to look forward to with the approaching climax with the anime's return in 2022! Attack on Titan came to an end earlier this year as the fourth and final season of the series brought itself to a surprising midseason cliffhanger. Thankfully the anime also confirmed that the series would be returning during the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and now that confirmation has been taken to another level with the confirmation that Season 4 will be returning for Part 2 this January. It seems the staff at MAPPA are ready for this next challenge as well.comicbook.com
