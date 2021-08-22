Attack on Titan Director Teases Climax in Season 4's 2022 Return

My Hero Academia's creator celebrated the villains' anime takeover with a special shout out to TikTok! After much anticipation and waiting, the fifth season of the anime has entered its final stretch of episodes with the official kick off of the My Villain Academia arc. This new arc will be showing fans what Tomura Shigaraki and the other League of Villains members have been up to since we had last seen them in the fourth season, and it's a huge occassion that the anime even celebrated with a major makeover as the villains have fully taken over the focus for the anime.