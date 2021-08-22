Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Local motorcade paying tribute to 9/11 victims

By Kaylyn Hlavaty, DaLaun Dillard
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38etlg_0bZi4OB200

As the country prepares to make 20 years since the Sept. 11 attacks next month, a special motorcade is making its way from Cleveland to all three national 9/11 memorials and they’re bringing with them dozens of flags.

The group, part of the 9/11 Flags Across America organization , departed last week as to not affect the events that happen on Sept. 11.

A group of first responders had signed their names 63 times to honor the hundreds of men and women who took the same oath they did and were tragically killed on 9/11.

“Remind people that we are here, we’re first responders, we will always be first responders, we’re the ones to rush in when people run away,” said a transit police officer for RTA during the signing.

These small signatures commemorate a massive memory for Brook Park Fire Chief Tom Maund, who was teaching a paramedic class on that day nearly 20 years ago.

“And then the tower collapsed, and I said do you know what you just saw there? You saw a bunch of firemen just die.. and one of the students got up and left, and I found out later it's because his brother was a new York city fireman,” Maund said.

The convoy of bikers usually rides annually to each 9/11 memorial, but this year Charlie McGeever, of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, wanted to do something different, bringing these flags with them was just that.

"The superintendent of the U.S. Park Service is issuing a certificate for each flag, so the flag, the photographs of the raising and lowering of the flags and the certificates are going to be sent to each of the governors of the 50 states in the hopes of that they’ll raise the flags on 9/11 2021 to commemorate the 20th anniversary," he said.

It’s Albert Cutcher’s eighth year on the 9/11 ride.

“The people in the towns that are aware we are coming through, they line the streets to show their support, it’s great—its America at its best,” he said.

The flags the motorcade will carry not only symbolic resilience but a symbol of gratitude for every first responder that sacrificed so much.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#9 11#Fire Tv#Rta#The U S Park Service#Roku#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Group of bikers leaves Cleveland to pay tribute to 9/11 victims

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The September 11 terrorist attacks on Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the Pentagon outside of Washington, D.C. and the World Trade Center Towers in New York City left a mark on our nation’s collective soul. This year marks the 20th anniversary of that terrible day. On Thursday, a group of...
Public SafetyThe Independent

Plymouth firework display pays tribute to shooting victims

The above video shows the Plymouth waterfront lighting up for the national firework championships that were held in memory of the city’s five shooting victims. The British Fireworks Championships started with a minute’s silence to remember the tragedy, before five red heart-shaped fireworks were released to represent those who had been killed.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Plymouth shooting: Community pays tribute to gun attack victims at candlelight vigil

Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects to the victims of the Plymouth shooting at a candle lit vigil on Friday evening. Hundreds placed flowers and candles in North Down Crescent Park in Keyham on Friday evening to remember those who were killed by gunman Jake Davison. Mourners bowed their heads and held out candles in a quiet moment on reflection for the victims. The gunman Jake Davison murdered his mother, Maxine Davison, before shooting at strangers. Lee Martyn, 43, and his three-year-old daughter Sophie were killed in the attack, as were Stephen Washington, 59 and...
Societyfox5ny.com

Never Forget Concert to honor 9/11 victims

As we get closer to the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks, it's clear those who perished haven't been forgotten. The Never Forget Concert will be held at Jones Beach on Saturday, Aug. 21, to honor the thousands of innocent people who lost their lives in the attacks. Performances will feature big-name bands, artists, and deejays including Journey, The Chainsmokers, John Fogerty, and Flo Rida.
Florham Park, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Florham Park police escort man as part of 500-mile walk to honor 9/11 victims

FLORHAM PARK - A man’s nearly 500-mile trek to honor the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks brought him to the borough on Saturday, Aug. 14. Jesse Johnson-Brower was escorted by Florham Park police officers as he traveled down Columbia Turnpike as part of his 30-day journey from the World Trade Center National Memorial in New York City, to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., to the Pentagon National Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Oswego, NYlocalsyr.com

See timeline for City of Oswego’s 9/11 commemorative events to honor victims, first responders 20 years later

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centers and the Pentagon. The City of Oswego will host a series of events on September 11, 2021 to honor the memory of those who lost their lives as a result of the attacks, as well as those who survived and continue to care for and protect citizens of the United States.
Glynn County, GABrunswick News

Cyclists pay tribute to 20th anniversary of 9/11

The 35 bicyclists of the Brotherhood Ride topped the Sidney Lanier Bridge about 4:45 p.m. Thursday on the sixth day of a 1,700-mile ride from Naples, Fla., to New York for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Jeff Morse, a battalion commander at the North Collins Fire Department in Naples, Fla.,...
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
MusicBBC

Convicted gang member bragged about wealth in music videos

A man who has been found guilty of drugs and firearms offences boasted about his wealth in music videos, a court has heard. Akeem Chand, 27, of Melbourne Road in Aspley, who was arrested following a spate of shootings across the Nottingham area, even hired a luxury yacht in the Caribbean to flaunt his drug earnings, Nottingham Crown Court was told.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
K2 Radio

Ceremony in Cheyenne to Honor Victims of 9/11

Governor Gordon announced that he will join the Wyoming Veterans Commission on behalf of the Wyoming Military Department and other state and local agencies to hold a wreath-laying ceremony to in remembrance of September 11. The event will honor the victims who died on that day; 2,997 men, women, and...
Ada, OKThe Ada News

Ada News seeking local experiences for 20th Anniversary of 9/11

It has been almost 20 years since the Twin Towers fell in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. The Ada News will be providing special coverage of the 20th Anniversary of 9-11 in an upcoming edition. We would like to provide local perspective of this event, which impacted the...
Shelton, NEclipperpubco.com

Local Heroes!

Shelton Volunteer Fire Department feature member Jon Heminger. In the interest of introducing members of the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department to the public they serve, The Clipper is featuring members using information and photos supplied by individual members and the department. Assistant Chief Jon Heminger joined the department on April 11, 2019. “I have grown up around the firefighter family ever since day one,” he said. “There is no better feeling than being part of the brother and sister hood. I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps ever since I was little. Helping out my community day or night when someone is in need, you just can’t describe that feeling. We were born with the ability to change someone’s life. Don’t waste it.” (–courtesy photo)
San Carlos, AZArizona Silver Belt

Jacoby pays tribute to Dale Miles

At first glance, it might seem unexpected that Dale Miles and I became such close friends during the past two decades. Dale was an Apache raised in Phoenix as well as on the White River and San Carlos reservations; I was a white guy who grew up thousands of miles away, in the middle-class suburbs of Boston. Dale was an enthusiastic hunter, while I have been a vegetarian for a large portion of my adult life. Dale was politically conservative, while I thought that Barack Obama was not progressive enough. Dale was talkative and outgoing, while I tend to be quiet and reserved. Dale used to call me “old boy,” even though I was a fair amount younger than him.
FestivalThe State Journal

Ride to Remember 9-11 marks 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks

The Ride to Remember 9-11 will go from Hall’s Harley-Davidson, 2301 N. Dirksen Pkwy., to the Illinois State Capitol grounds on Sept. 11. A ceremony will take place at the 9/11 memorial, southwest of the Capitol building, at approximately 6 p.m. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist...

Comments / 0

Community Policy