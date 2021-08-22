Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Barbour A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Barbour County through 600 PM CDT At 526 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hawkinsville, or 8 miles north of Eufaula, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Eufaula, Hawkinsville, Lakepoint Resort State Park and Lugo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH