Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Furnas County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 17:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Furnas The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Furnas County in south central Nebraska * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lebanon, or 19 miles northeast of Oberlin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wilsonville and Hendley. It appears the main threat for large hail will impact far southern portions of Furnas County, mainly south of Highway 89. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
County
Furnas County, NE
City
Hendley, NE
City
Wilsonville, NE
City
Hastings, NE
City
Lebanon, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
WorldPosted by
CNN

Soon-to-be father among US service members killed in Kabul attack

(CNN) — Thirteen US service members were killed and 18 were injured in an attack outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, as the US and other Western countries raced to evacuate their citizens and allies out of Afghanistan. While the Pentagon has not released the identities of the US service members...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...

Comments / 0

Community Policy