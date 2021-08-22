Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Furnas The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Furnas County in south central Nebraska * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lebanon, or 19 miles northeast of Oberlin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wilsonville and Hendley. It appears the main threat for large hail will impact far southern portions of Furnas County, mainly south of Highway 89. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH