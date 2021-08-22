Tornado Warning issued for Pike, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pike; Wayne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania West central Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 627 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Greentown, or 14 miles north of Mount Pocono, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Wayne and west central Pike Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN