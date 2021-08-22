Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickey by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-22 17:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Dickey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKEY COUNTY At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of Fullerton, or 13 miles northwest of Ellendale, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Monango and Merricourt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
