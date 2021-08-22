Cancel
Woman slaps man in the face during football game in Pittsburgh

By Team Mag Grand
maggrand.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA video of a white woman slapping a black man during a football match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions has gone viral on Twitter. The video, taken by a bystander at Heinz Field on Saturday , shows a man and a woman engaged in an argument in the middle of the game. While it is unclear what brought the argument, the woman can be heard telling the man to get the F out, swinging her arm toward him.

