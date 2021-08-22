Justin Verlander hints at Tigers reunion in congratulatory message for Miguel Cabrera
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander sent a congratulatory message to Miguel Cabrera on his 500th home run. Maybe they’ll play together again. Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera spent the primes of their careers together with the Detroit Tigers. So you better believe Verlander took the time to record a congratulatory message for his former teammate when he hit his 500th career home run.fansided.com
