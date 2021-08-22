Cancel
Justin Verlander hints at Tigers reunion in congratulatory message for Miguel Cabrera

By Alicia de Artola
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander sent a congratulatory message to Miguel Cabrera on his 500th home run. Maybe they’ll play together again. Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera spent the primes of their careers together with the Detroit Tigers. So you better believe Verlander took the time to record a congratulatory message for his former teammate when he hit his 500th career home run.

