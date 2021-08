Josip Juranovic has recently emerged as one of the right-backs that Celtic are believed to be interested in signing this summer. And it is not hard to see why. Juranovic has some solid experience at both club and international level. According to stats from Transfermarkt, he has made 40 appearances for Legia Warsaw till now, scoring once and providing 10 assists in the process of doing so. He has also made 10 appearances for the Croatian national team.