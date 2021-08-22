The Falcons Are on the Hunt For a Backup QB (Can I Interest You in a Slightly Used Nick Foles?)

The Nick Foles market has gone cold. But perhaps it could be heating up. D. Orlando Ledbetter (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) reports the Falcons are searching for a new backup QB. Atlanta going on a quarterback hunt comes in the wake of the news of AJ McCarron’s ACL injury, which will knock him out for the rest of the year. McCarron was in line to be Matt Ryan’s backup. And while one might not think much of that role, it’s worth noting Ryan is entering his age 36 season. In other words, it’s worthwhile having a serviceable QB2.