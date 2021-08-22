Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kolten Wong lifts Milwaukee Brewers to series win over Washington Nationals

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38o8ge_0bZi2tsx00

Kolten Wong homered, tripled and drove in three runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the visiting Washington Nationals 7-3 in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday.

Lorenzo Cain added a two-run home run for the Brewers, who have won 10 of their last 13 games.

Former National Hunter Strickland (2-1) struck out two batters in two-thirds of an inning for the victory.

The Brewers used five bullpen arms in relief of starter Adrian Houser, including Josh Hader, who retired Juan Soto with two runners on in the ninth inning for his 26th save.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HBoKX_0bZi2tsx00 Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Carter Kieboom crushed a solo homer in the ninth inning for Washington, whose five hurlers threw 190 pitches and issued 11 walks.

Wong belted a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first before the Nationals pulled even in the third.

Riley Adams was hit by a pitch to begin the inning and moved to third on Lane Thomas’ two-out single off Adrian Houser. Adams scored on Thomas’ stolen base when catcher Manny Pina’s throw got away from Wong at second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zeyy8_0bZi2tsx00 Also Read:

MLB power rankings: Los Angeles Dodgers surge to No. 1, Phillies plummet

Thomas had three hits and reached base four times for Washington. He is 9-for-15 with five walks in his first six games with the Nationals since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester.

Houser returned from the COVID-19 injured list and allowed one unearned run on three hits in 3 1/3 innings in his first start since Aug. 3. He walked two and struck out two.

Milwaukee moved ahead with two runs in the fourth off 31-year-old rookie Sean Nolin (0-2), who recorded two quick outs before walking the next two batters. Wong followed with a two-run triple down the right field line.

Nolin gave up three runs on six hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out five in his second start this season.

Milwaukee added to its lead against Gabe Klobosits during a sloppy sixth inning, scoring two runs on three walks, one error and a hit batter. Cain capped the Brewers’ scoring with a two-run shot in the seventh.

Washington scored two runs in the ninth but lost its second straight following a three-game winning streak.

Milwaukee second baseman Eduardo Escobar exited the game with a right hamstring injury after running to first base in the sixth inning.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Nolin
Person
Riley Adams
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Lane Thomas
Person
Carter Kieboom
Person
Homer
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Lorenzo Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#Washington Nationals 7 3#Phillies#Triple A#San Francisco Giants#Seattle Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers listed as THE favorites to win World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are on pace to win the most regular season games in franchise history. Still, it’s a surprise to see one major publication not just list them as a favorite to win the World Series, but THE favorites. Milwaukee heads into Thursday night’s games with a 74-47 record...
MLBFOX Sports

Castillo, Reds to face Woodruff, Brewers

LINE: Brewers -179, Reds +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. The Brewers are 35-28 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 24, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ Pittsburgh Pirates

After demolishing the Chicago Cubs by a combined score of 37-9 to start the week, the Milwaukee Brewers will hope to stay hot against what’s probably now just the second-worst team in the division — the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Brewers will close out their season series against the Pirates this...
MLB101 WIXX

Brewers pitchers lead team to win over Pirates

(METRO/LEARFIELD) – The Brewers put on a pitching clinic as they allowed only four hits all afternoon in a 2-1 win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Eric Lauer and five others kept the Pirates off the base paths. Brewers manager Craig Counsell talked about the job the bullpen did. And...
MLBHawaii Tribune-Herald

Kolten Wong relishes Milwaukee’s ‘next-guy-up mentality’

Kolten Wong has been on playoff teams and contenders before. Five times in his eight seasons with the Cardinals, the second baseman was in postseason play and had one World Series appearance and four division titles among them. But he admits he never has seen anything like his Milwaukee Brewers...
Saint Louis, MOwsau.com

5 Run Inning Lifts Cardinals Over Brewers

ST. LOUIS, Mo (WSAU) — The St. Louis Cardinals roughed up Brandon Woodruff and beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 on Thursday night at Busch Stadium. The Brewers scored four runs in the 4th inning to take a 4-1 lead but the Cardinals struck for five in the fifth. They added single tallies in the 6th and 7th for the final margin.
MLBwtmj.com

Brewers drop series opener to Nationals 4-1

Honestly, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility to be all three for the Brewers, who played at American Family Field since August 8th. For starters, the Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin pitched very well going six and one-thirds inning allowing just three hits. The Brewers only managed to strand three batters on base off the poultry three hits Corbin allowed all game.
MLBscoopswithdannymac.com

Bernie On the Cardinals: A Look At Kolten Wong Vs. Tommy Edman

With the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in town, second baseman Kolten Wong is receiving a lot of attention. In the Crew’s 2-0 win Tuesday, Wong peppered his former team with three hits and an RBI. Two of the hits were doubles, including the third-inning bloop that produced Milwaukee’s second run. Another...
MLBrock947.com

Yelich Leads Brewers Over Nationals

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Christian Yelich recorded three hits, three runs scored, and six RBI to lead the Brewers to a 9-6 win over Washington on Saturday. Yelich’s body of work included a solo home run in the 1st to get the Crew on the board then an RBI base hit in the 5th. He capped the day off with a grand slam in the 8th to provide the game-winning runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Christian Yelich's first two-homer game in over two years leads Brewers to win vs. Nationals

This has been a difficult season for Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich. Yelich hasn't been bad this year, though he has not come close to matching his previous MVP form. The 2018 NL MVP (and 2019 NL MVP runner-up) took .238/.370/.358 batting line and only six home runs into Saturday's game. Yelich has been limited to 81 games by back trouble and COVID-19 this year.
MLBnumberfire.com

Milwaukee's Kolten Wong operating second base on Saturday afternoon

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong is batting leadoff in Saturday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Wong will man second after Luis Urias was shifted to shortstop and Willy Adames was rested. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Paolo Espino, our models project Wong to score 12.1 FanDuel points...
MLBWJLA

Brewers walk to win over Nats

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series. The NL Central leaders have won 10 of 13 overall. Hunter...
MLBFiveThirtyEight

The Milwaukee Brewers Wheeled, Dealed and Fielded Their Way Into World Series Contention

MLB’s top three World Series contenders in our forecast — the Los Angeles Dodgers (29 percent chance to win it all), Houston Astros (14 percent) and Tampa Bay Rays (12 percent) — have all been there before, and quite recently. The Dodgers won the championship last season over the Rays, while the Astros made the Fall Classic in 2019 (losing to the Washington Nationals). But you can’t say the same for the fourth team on the list: the Milwaukee Brewers (8 percent). The Brew Crew haven’t been to a World Series since 1982, when they lost a heartbreaker to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games. Since then, Milwaukee has had a few near-misses — dropping the NLCS in both 2011 and 2018 — but it hasn’t quite been able to get so close again to earning the franchise its first-ever title.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kolten Wong sitting for Brewers on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Wong will move to the bench on Friday with Rowdy Tellez starting at first base. Tellez will bat sixth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Nationals. numberFire's models project Tellez for 9.3...
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers push NL Central lead to 8.5 games with victory over Cincinnati

The Milwaukee Brewers were at it again Tuesday night, collecting their 33rd come-from-behind victory by topping Cincinnati 7-4. Milwaukee turned the game around in the seventh inning by scoring four runs to take a 5-4 lead. It started with a Kolton Wong RBI single before back-to-back sac-flys from outfielders Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia tied the game at four. Catcher Omar Narvaez grabbed what proved to be the winning run with an RBI double down the right-field line. Wong would add some insurance in the eighth inning with a two-run homer, his 11th on the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy