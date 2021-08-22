New York Mets activate Javier Baez after IL stint

Cancel
The New York Mets activated recently-acquired infielder Javier Baez from the injured list Sunday.

He started Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at shortstop and was slotted in the No. 3 hole.

Baez, 28, was placed on the injured list on Aug. 13 with back spasms and hadn’t played since a pinch-hit at-bat on Aug. 10.

Baez’ return is needed for the Mets, who are having their worst stretch of the season. New York is 5-15 in the month of August and are 1-8 since Baez was placed on the injured list.

The Mets entered the month four games up in the division but their slide has sent them down to third and 7 1/2 games back of the Atlanta Braves.

After arriving from the Chicago Cubs in a trade deadline deal, Baez entered Sunday hitting .171 in 10 games in a Mets uniform. He is hitting .241 with a .285 on-base percentage, 24 home runs and 68 RBIs for the season.

Fellow infielder Francisco Lindor — who has been on the injured list since July 17 with a strained right oblique — was not activated Sunday, but is expected to return within the next few days.

–Field Level Media

