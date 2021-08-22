Cancel
Holland, MI

Grand Rapids man dies while swimming at Holland State Park

13 ON YOUR SIDE
 5 days ago
A 52-year-old man died while swimming at Holland State Park Sunday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Responding personnel noticed a person struggling to swim about halfway down the length of the pier.

The man was pulled onto the pier, where life-saving efforts were started. These efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead.

The victim was from the Grand Rapids area.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police say red flags were displayed at the state park today indicating dangerous swimming conditions. While this rescue was underway, police say a second water rescue took place, where a second person was safely removed from the water.

