Backup quarterbacks lead Cleveland Browns over New York Giants

The Cleveland Browns edged the visiting New York Giants 17-13 in a fairly even matchup Sunday afternoon.

Both teams rested most of their starters, with the Giants’ offensive line the only secure first-team players to play in the game. The Browns totaled 370 yards and 24 first downs, while the Giants had 308 and 18, respectively.

Cleveland’s Kyle Lauletta completed 14 of 23 passes for 152 yards against his former team. Case Keenum was 9 of 12 for 74 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Browns.

NFL Power Rankings: Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks move into the Top 10

Brian Lewerke completed 11 of 19 passes for 108 yards, one touchdown and an interception for New York.

The Giants had a chance to win on the final play of the game, but Lewerke’s pass was intercepted in the end zone.

–Field Level Media

