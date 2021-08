Ryan Phillippe is taking a bit of a break from things and brought his teen son along for the ride. The actor shared a collection of Instagram pictures on August 21st from McCauley Warm Springs in New Mexico with Deacon by his side. Listen, we were already well-aware that his children with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon are the spitting images of both parents, but as Deacon grows up, he looks even *more* like his parents. These photos are proof that he's completely turning into his famous father.