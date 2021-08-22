Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Several Brooklyn streets submerged under water due to Tropical Storm Henri

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

Several streets are now under water in Brooklyn as the rain continues from Tropical Storm Henri.

Commuters should avoid Glenwood Road at 46th Street as its completely submerged.

Cars were seen pushing through, stepping on the brakes or turning around as they encountered the high waters.

TIPS: 6 flooding safety tips to follow

PHOTOS: Your Henri Storm Photos

News 12 spoke with uber drivers early Sunday as they contemplated crossing the flooded corner.

"Cannot do anything, I cannot pass so the business slows down, everything shutdown," says one driver.

Those traveling through the storm should be cautious while driving on the roads. It is never advisable to drive though submerged streets due to risks of serious bodily harm and vehicle damage.

TIPS: 12 tips to avoid getting caught in a rip current

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings parts of the city Sunday evening, and city officials advised drivers to stay away from flooded areas like Glenwood Road.

