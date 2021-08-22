RECAP (8/20): Nikhai Hill-Green, Blake Corum, Ryan Hayes

As the 2021 Michigan football season approaches, we at 247Sports are bringing back our annual series counting down the 25 most important players on the Wolverines' roster. The countdown, ranked by our panel and with the added votes of VIP subscribers this year, takes a look at the Michigan players we deem the most important to the Wolverines' success in 2021. Importance can be defined differently by everyone, but is a combination of a player's 1) proven past success, 2) athletic potential and ceiling, 3) replaceability at their position and 4) the value of their position's success to the team's success.