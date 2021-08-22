Cancel
Football

RECAP (8/20): Nikhai Hill-Green, Blake Corum, Ryan Hayes

By Isaiah Hole
 5 days ago
August 20, 2021:

  • Nikhai Hill-Green
  • Blake Corum
  • Ryan Hayes

In accordance with Michigan football policy, the media isn’t allowed to upload more than 5 minutes of footage from any press conference. But we found our way around that. Giving you the best of every press conference, we cut out the questions to give you the straight answers, with the most interesting parts of each media availability taking center stage. WolverinesWire presents our new series: RECAP in five minutes or less.

Topics include:

  • The new defense
  • The LB role in the new defense
  • The culture changes within Schembechler Hall
  • Donovan Edwards
  • Why Sherrone Moore is working well with the OL

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

