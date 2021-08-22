Cancel
NFL

Mixed news on Harrison Phillips injury status

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
We might need to wait a little longer until we get a concrete update on Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

Phillips, who has had a strong preseason, injured his knee in the Bills’ preseason win against the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Previously Phillips tore his ACL in 2019. Per Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott on Sunday, Phillips injured his same knee.

Now for the bit of confusion.

The coach described Phillips’ injury as one that “might be awhile.” McDermott did say he would know more after Sunday’s walk through practice, but that statement alone doesn’t sound great.

However, NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport reported almost around the same time on Sunday that Phillips’ injury is “minor.”

Throughout this week we’ll likely get another update pending such tests. Based on the 25-year-old’s positive play throughout this summer, the Bills will hope Phillips will be OK by September, which sounds possible.

Bare minimum, neither update mentioned the injury being season-ending, which is positive. At first, the Bills declare Phillips “questionable” upon the injury occurring during the game. He later was downgraded to “out.”

The Bills will finish out their preseason on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers. Phillips’ status for that game is unknown at this time.

