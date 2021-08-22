Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Some Homecrest residents say excessive flooding at Mellett Playground is typical

Several inches of rainwater is covering the ground at a Brooklyn playground, something neighbors say is a repeated concern.

Mellett Playground is partially off-limits to the public due to construction. However, the excessive flooding has been something neighbors have conversed about for years.

Residents say on a regular rainy day they can see several inches of standing water piling in the center of the park.

Commuters should be wary of low-lying areas like Mellett Playground where you can unintentionally encounter deep puddles and flooding.

