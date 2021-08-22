Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Gastroenteritis Blues: (74) Embiid’s Supermax & Sixers’ Schedule PLUS State of the Simmons Saga with Yaron Weitzman | Out Now

By Steve Lipman
libertyballers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Emily and Dan start by celebrating Joel Embiid’s 4-year, $196 million supermax contract extension with the Sixers. They also discuss the Sixers’ 2021/2022 schedule, the reported layoffs with Sixers staff, Grant Riller’s arrival, and bid farewell (for now) to their Damian Lillard hopes.

www.libertyballers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Grant Riller
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#Sixers#Supermax Sixers#Fox Sports Yaron Weitzman#The Gastro Gang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Spun

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly ‘Open’ To 1 Trade Destination

As free agency starts to slow down, rosters around the NBA are beginning to take shape. But in Philadelphia, the future of Ben Simmons still remains very up in the air. The 76ers were reportedly shopping their starting point guard prior to this year’s NBA Draft and headed into free agency. However, the team’s high asking price has deterred others from taking a swing at the former No. 1 pick.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 Unhappy Stars the Warriors Need to Trade For

The Golden State Warriors see this upcoming 2021-22 season as the year they could finally compete again for an NBA Championship following a 5-year dominance from 2015 to 2019. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have proven in the past that they are capable of leading a squad to the top of the mountain. But with all three of them going up there in age, and Thompson, in particular, coming off two of the most catastrophic injuries in the game, doing so may prove to be difficult, especially with the competition getting stronger.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: 76ers Ben Simmons trade request to Cavs revealed

The Cavaliers and Sixers had a conversation about a potential Ben Simmons trade, and the request from Daryl Morey is insane. As the NBA Draft approaches, and right behind it NBA Free Agency, the rumor mill is spinning at a ferocious rate. One of the biggest names being tossed into...
NBAInternational Business Times

Sixers' New 'Three-Point Specialist' Makes Arguable Ben Simmons Claim Amid Trade Rumors

A Philadelphia 76ers’ new addition has spoken highly of Ben Simmons. Widespread rumors claim some NBA teams doubt whether Simmons could still be of great help inside the court following the three-time All-Star’s poor showing this past post-season. However, according to Sixers’ “ newest three-point specialist ” Georges Niang, Simmons...
NBAchatsports.com

76ers Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons To Portland For Dame Lillard? | Will Simmons Play in 2021? | Mailbag

Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, CJ McCollum, National Basketball Association, Chase Senior. 76ers rumors today focus on Ben Simmons and a potential trade that would send him to the west coast for Dame Lillard. Could the 76ers trade Ben Simmons for CJ McCollum straight up? Who has impressed in the summer league for the 76ers? Will Ben Simmons opt out of the 2021 season? Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers those questions and more in today’s video! Today’s 76ers Rumors Questions: Ben Simmons for Dame Lillard? Latest Ben Simmons news 76er that has impressed most in summer league? CJ McCollum for Ben Simmons? Could Ben Simmons not play this season? Answer these questions in the comments below: - If you had to include Maxey for Dame, would you?
NBANBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Grizzlies Trade Is Focused On Ben Simmons

It is going to be interesting to see who the teams are that become interested in Ben Simmons as the NBA offseason continues and as the start of training camp nears. The Philadelphia 76ers will have some decisions to make if the situation worsens. It should come as no surprise...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Rumor: Hawks offered Cam Reddish and more to the 76ers and Ben Simmons

A rumor has been circulating on Twitter that Travis Schlenk attempted to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. For starters, once again, this is just a rumor. I don’t put too much stock into this, and I can’t verify the source. But let’s assume it’s true. I could see the Hawks offering Gallo and Reddish for Simmons, and I think it’s more than fair. I wouldn’t make the deal, but I think it’s fair. However, I would laugh and hang up the phone if Morey thinks that’s what he’s getting for Ben Simmons. Okongwu, Reddish, Hunter, and more is just a ridiculous asking price. I’m not sure if he noticed, but people watched Simmons absolutely flounder in the playoffs. He’s a fool for not taking a Reddish deal if it was offered.
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

NBA rumors: A three-team deal to bring Ben Simmons to Minnesota is being discussed.

NBA rumors: A three-team deal to bring Ben Simmons to Minnesota is being discussed. Ben Simmons is still with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are still interested in signing him. The Philadelphia 76ers’ season was cut short following a humiliating series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, owing in...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green reveals hard truth about Ben Simmons ghosting Sixers amid trade rumors

Ben Simmons is on his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers. At this point, it feels like only a miracle would prevent him from parting ways with the Sixers in the offseason. Previous reports suggested that Simmons has been ignoring calls from the Sixers and that he’s pretty much ghosted them as trade talks heat up. Philly veteran swingman Danny Green has decided to open up about this issue, and as it turns out, he hasn’t been in contact with Simmons as well:
NBAwatchstadium.com

Latest Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons remains with the 76ers despite trade rumors surrounding the guard. Shams Charania and Pat Garrity weigh in on the situation.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Report: Sixers Covet Trade Package to Flip for Damian Lillard

It's been an open secret for weeks that Daryl Morey is highly unlikely to make a trade with the Trail Blazers that doesn't bring Damian Lillard back to the Philadelphia 76ers. And even as his dreams of swapping Ben Simmons for Lillard as soon as possible fade further and further from reality, Morey still has ambitions of effectively using his disgruntled star point guard to acquire Portland's.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ranking The 10 Worst Contracts For The 2021-22 NBA Season

The NBA is a league of superstars because the best players make the most money and have the most impact on their teams. Throughout NBA history, that has always been the case and will continue to be. Looking ahead to next season, there are also some really bad contracts out there.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: Assigning blame for the Ben Simmons quagmire

“After watching him play, and I know he’s making 30 to 40 million a year, what team, and he’s afraid to shoot the ball, what team wants to trade for that situation?” – Charles Barkley on Ben Simmons. We feel you, Chuck. This is where we are after enduring years...

Comments / 0

Community Policy