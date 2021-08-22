Halo Infinite Will Launch Without These Features, Despite Delays
Though we finally learned why "Halo Infinite" has experienced multiple delays, some details remained shrouded in mystery. Over time, however, additional aspects have come to light. For example, fans now know that "Halo Infinite" will launch without a couple of franchise staples: campaign co-op and Forge mode. The announcement came during a segment of the August Development Update for "Halo Infinite," delivered by Head of Creative Joseph Staten.
