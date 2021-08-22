Rich Hill Puts Up Quality Start vs. Dodgers In Mets Loss
The Mets sent Rich Hill to the mound Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles to pitch for only his sixth game as a Met after being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays last month. The 41-year-old’s regular season numbers for the Rays didn’t stand out too much, but the one thing the Mets possibly saw coming out of this trade was a seasoned playoff veteran pitcher. He has an extensive playoff history and pitching styles that vary from the rest of the bullpen. This could be a great thing for this New York team but so far, his performance this season has been nothing extraordinary. His stats showed exactly that: a 4.98 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP.allfans.co
Comments / 0