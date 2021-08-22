Leadership: What is it?

Through the first month of the season, Eduardo Rodríguez was a stabilizing force in a rotation full of unknowns that was bolstering a Red Sox team that was 17-10 through the first month — good enough for the AL East lead. Predominantly relying on his four-seamer, changeup, and cutter, the southpaw was able to generate weak contact and go deep into games. However, for a three-month stretch from the start of May to the end of July, E-Rod was largely ineffective, pitching to a 6.22 ERA but with a 20.1% K-BB, showing underlying promise. In August, Rodríguez has righted the ship with a 3.15 ERA, yet again with an impressive 21.2% K-BB. Fuelling that turnaround was rediscovering the potency of his strengths.