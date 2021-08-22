Cancel
Shreveport, LA

LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 vaccine and testing schedule through August 29

By BPT Staff
bossierpress.com
 5 days ago

Over 82,000 vaccinations and 396,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered to date. LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer both COVID-19 vaccinations AND testing to the public each Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6PM at the LSUHS North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. Registration is not needed for COVID testing. A CEVT Strike Team member will call with results within 72 hours. A printout of results may be picked up or mailed to the provided address upon request. Expedited COVID-19 testing is available at the LSUHS North Campus, Monday through Wednesday from 10AM to 12PM.

