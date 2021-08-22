Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Sleep Safe: 6 Tips for Crib Safety

By Kate Bayless
momtrends.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is Baby Safety Month and today we are looking at how to choose a safe crib and set it up safely in your nursery. We've partnering with baby safety guru Kimberlee Mitchell and Joyce Davis of www.KeepingBabiesSafe.org to share some key tips for choosing a crib and outfitting it with safety in mind.

www.momtrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Sleep#Safety Standards#Baby Safety Month#Aap#Lambs Ivy#Pinterest#Kid
Related
Healthocmomblog.com

Follow These Tips For A Better Sleep And Overall Health

Do you sleep well at night? Or do you toss and turn, wake up in the middle of the night, or sleep too much during the day? If your sleep is anything less than perfect, read on to learn some tips that can help make it better. You deserve to rest, as do we all.
New York City, NYPosted by
Woman's World

16 Best Mattresses for Adjustable Beds That Will Keep You Comfortable All Night Long

So, you’ve decided to level up your bedroom by investing in an adjustable bed frame? You’re in for a treat. Not only can adjustable beds help alleviate aches and pains, reduce acid reflux symptoms, and improve circulation, they’re also fun to use, and add a bit of a “luxurious” feel to bedtime (especially the ones with massage functions!). Adjustable bed bases lift the head and foot of your mattress to the angle you prefer (generally between 40 and 70 degrees), making your bed a comfortable haven for reading, watching TV — and yes, sleeping! But before you start envisioning the five-star hotel-level comfort you’re about to have, you’ll want to choose one of the best mattresses for adjustable beds to pair with your new base.
InstagramMySanAntonio

Best sleeping tips for heading back to work this fall

(BPT) - After summer breaks and trips are over, it’s time for everyone to head back to their regular routines of work and school. While getting back on schedule can be a hard adjustment, re-establishing a good sleep routine can also be challenging. According to a recent study conducted by SleepScore Labs, 68% of Americans are sleeping less than the recommended seven hours per night for optimal health. What could be the contributing cause?
Rocky Hill, CTEyewitness News

Doctor offers tips on how to beat the heat, safely

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- These super hot temperatures are keeping a lot of people inside, but others are heading out to enjoy their summer. However, health officials continue to warn folks about heat safety. With their water bottles in one hand, and their hats on the other, Friday’s hot...
EPAparenting.com

The Best Air Purifiers for Your Baby’s Room to Help Them Sleep Through the Night

Clear the air of allergens, pollutants, and particles to help your little one breathe easy. You’ve cleaned and sterilized the house from floor to ceiling, as well as every single surface in between, in anticipation of the impending newborn arrival, but what about the air in your baby’s room? If you’re on the fence about whether or not to add “air purifier for baby” to your registry, here are a few perks of having one that you might want to consider:
Greenville, SCkiddingaroundgreenville.com

7 Tips for Sleeping Better With Erin Lawyer of Chasing Dreams Sleep Consulting — and a Giveaway!

Does your child regularly wake at night and seek you out in an effort to go back to sleep… over and over and over? If you have kids, you know that poor sleep for a child has repercussions for the child, yourself, and the whole family. However, with the right strategies, sleep challenges can turn into victories. Kidding Around Contributor India recently chatted with Erin Lawyer of Chasing Dreams Sleep Consulting and learned some pro tips that will help your child get better sleep. Plus, a giveaway! One lucky Kidding Around Greenville reader will win a free Sleep Consultation, valued at $479! Read on to learn more!
HealthPosted by
northfortynews

Health Tips: The Importance Of Good Sleeping Habits

Good sleep habits are important for your health! Research has shown that sleep deprivation can lead to lower productivity, increased risk of chronic conditions, and even weight gain. In this article, you’ll learn why sleep is so vital to your mental and physical well-being. You’ll have better concentration. Good sleepers...
Yogahawaiiarmyweekly.com

5 Tips to Have a Good Night Sleep

Most people in the world are not getting enough quality sleep. How can this change for people to sleep better? Experts believe that every adult should get at least eight hours of sleep. But, the number should not distract you as you will know when you get good sleep the previous night if you wake up alert and awake. Just ensure you have your sleeping space at par with what you want to achieve. If not, upgrade it with bedroom essentials promoting sleep. Consider which furniture store is best to get your must-haves for a start. Try one of the tips below to get a good night’s sleep.
Women's Healthwhattoexpect.com

All of the Feeding Essentials You’ll Need for Your Baby

What to Expect selects products based on independent research and suggestions from our community of millions of parents; learn more about our review process. We may earn commissions from shopping links. See registry advice and a custom baby gear checklist. A lot of new parents are shocked by how much...
KTLA.com

Back-to-school sleep tips to beat bedtime battles

Consistent, quality sleep is a key factor in the mental and physical health of children. Chloe Fries, certified pediatric sleep consultant and founder of La Lune Consulting, shares techniques to minimize bedtime battles and encourage successful sleep habits. This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 21,...
Lifestylegodsavethepoints.com

10 Essential Tips To Sleep Well On Planes (Zzzz’s)

You can be one of those annoyingly happy people too…. Unless you’re seated in one of those increasingly luxurious flat beds up front, the idea of sleep on a plane seems like some sort of cruel joke to most travelers. Anxiety about arriving looking like a derelict, and worse, sleeping...
Posted by
SPY

The Best Pillows For Stomach Sleepers To Help You Rest Easy At Night

Stomach sleepers don’t have it easy. In addition to needing the perfect amount of cushion while you sleep, those extra-large pillows only seem to get in the way. Fortunately, there are tons of pillows pecifically made for stomach sleepers, designed to conform to your sleeping style and support your body positioning. These aren’t the best pillows for side sleepers, people. When shopping for pillows for stomach sleepers you’ll want to find options that don’t have a lot of loft (or filling), so your head isn’t awkwardly raised or titled. Since your face will be pressed upright against the pillow, you also...
Healthalternativemedicine.com

Crucial tips for Food Safety

November is National Diabetes Month. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reminds people with diabetes (and those preparing food for them) about the importance of safe food handling in preventing foodborne illness. Learn about safe selection and preparation of foods for people with diabetes in the free booklet: Food...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Six tips on how to sleep better while traveling

Let's face it - this is something special about seeing new cities and exploring beautiful places. It is no surprise many individuals look forward to travelling, whether it is a business journey, vacation or visiting your friends and family. While travelling to novel places should be a rewarding and enjoyable...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

The Potential Danger Of This Hotel Safety Tip

It’s always in the back of your head when you travel. Or should be. Travel safety. So we’ve mentioned safety issues and concerns whenever we can. Things like:. How incredibly simple it is to break into a zippered suitcase, even if it has a lock on it. How easy it...
kvrr.com

Back to school backpack safety tips

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Whether you’re buying a new backpack for your child, or they’re using the same one from last year, make sure it fits right. Health experts say they should weigh no more than 10 percent of a kid’s body weight. Backpacks also need to have two padded...
Buffalo, NYWKBW-TV

7 tips to help your student get on a back to school sleep schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As you get ready to send your students back to school, it’s important to make sure they have the essentials in their backpack: pencils, notebooks, a calculator and maybe most important--sleep. "Good sleep is an essential thing to put in their backpack with their back to...
PetsPosted by
HOT 107.9

Tips To Keep Fido Safe During Summer Heat

We love being outdoors during the summer here in south Louisiana, but the heat can get dangerous very quickly. Good Morning America has some great advice for dog owners during the hot months of the year. I mean, can you just imagine running around in this heat with a fur coat on? Tips are below, and I've added in a few of my own tried and true methods. Y'all have a safe and fun summer with your furry BFF's.

Comments / 0

Community Policy