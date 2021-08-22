Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

How To Avoid Defaulting On A Loan, According To Leading Finance Brokers

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bills, debts, and loan repayments can sometimes come at inconvenient times, which can make it difficult for borrowers to make their payments. Snap lockdowns and ongoing Covid-19 restrictions may have added to this stress even further for some borrowers.

Missing repayments results in defaulting on a loan, which has a negative impact on a credit score - if a borrower defaults on their loan more than once, it could result in repossession or legal action. Whether a car loan or equipment finance , experts in the industry weigh in with their best advice.

Industry experts reassure customers that lenders are sympathetic when borrowers' financial circumstances change. Typically, they want to help clients who are experiencing financial difficulty. Contacting the lender and notifying them of the situation needs to be the first priority. Lenders will not only offer financial advice, but they will also have a dedicated team that can offer clients assistance in times of hardship.

Positive Lending Solutions reminds borrowers that refinancing is always an option for individuals struggling to pay off their current loan. This involves borrowers finding a new loan that better suits their needs. Begin by enquiring with new lenders about what they can offer. Lenders are sometimes willing to match another bank or lending group's rates or terms - oftentimes lenders simply want to keep their customers, even if it means making adjustments.

Selling or trading in the car or selling the house may be a valid option for some borrowers. Positive Lending Solutions cautions borrowers considering this option to ensure they take into account any fees their lender may require them to pay and that they have considered all other viable options. This option would allow borrowers to recover financially and stabilise their budget before potentially looking into a new loan or an alternative option.

Whatever the circumstances, there is a range of options to assist borrowers in times of hardship. To learn more about refinancing or hardship assistance, or to find the lowest interest rates or the best car loan Australia-wide, contact Positive Lending Solutions today.

positive-lending-solutions.png Positive Lending Solutions Positive Lending Solutions

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-to-avoid-defaulting-on-a-loan-according-to-leading-finance-brokers-301360227.html

SOURCE Positive Lending Solutions

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokers#Refinancing#Interest Rates#Defaults#Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Related
Credits & LoansTime

Payoff Personal Loans 2021 Review: A Solid Option for Debt Consolidation Loans

Payoff, by Happy Money, is an online lender that offers personal loans with a specific goal: to help you pay off your credit cards. Its loans, which are essentially debt consolidation loans, can help you bump down your debt payments, lock in a fixed, lower interest rate, and boost your overall financial wellness. Based in Tustin, Calif., and founded in 2009, Payoff offers credit card debt consolidation in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Not a bank itself, Payoff works with lending partners who originate the loans. If you have fair or good credit, you can consolidate your credit card debt with a debt consolidation loan of up to $40,000.
Real EstatePosted by
The Independent

Cash in on the chance to overpay your mortgage

By now, you don’t need us to tell you that our relationship with money has changed fundamentally over the last two remarkable years. With around half the population having come out of the first phases of the pandemic financial stronger than when we went in, we’ve smashed our credit card balances, clawed back our overdrafts and discovered the reassurance of emergency savings.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

7 Steps to Getting a Personal Loan With Bad Credit

Don't give up on getting a loan just because your credit isn't perfect. Many lenders require borrowers to meet certain credit score requirements for a personal loan. For example, to qualify for a loan at the most competitive rate, you'll typically need a credit score of 740 or higher. There...
Credits & Loansvelillum.com

What are Online loans with no credit check

Business loans with no credit check are a kind of financing in which the lender does not consider your credit score throughout the application and approval procedure. The majority usually requires security or a personal guarantee from lenders. Many may consider particular risk indicators, such as your customers’ credit ratings while making their decisions.
Credits & Loansthebalance.com

What Is a Subprime Auto Loan?

A subprime auto loan is an auto loan designed for people with bad—or subprime—credit or low income. If you have a poor credit history or have no credit to your name, you might be considered a subprime borrower. Subprime credit is defined as a credit score of 619 and below. Learn more about auto loan options for subprime credit scores, and how their interest rates and fees compare to regular loans.
MarketsPosted by
Kiplinger

The Best Online Brokers, 2021

Online brokers are enjoying explosive growth as investors beat a path to their virtual doors. In fact, 2020 was a record year: More than 10 million new brokerage accounts were opened, many by first-time investors, according to market research firm J.D. Power, driven by the seemingly unstoppable bull market, commission-free trades and the pandemic lockdown all helped to break down investing barriers, both financial and emotional. And then there was the meme-stock frenzy (Game Stop, AMC Entertainment Holdings) that enticed hordes of eager investors to get in on the game.
Economyrealtor.com

Can a Car Loan Prevent You From Getting a Mortgage?

You probably never thought that purchasing a new car could impair your ability to get a mortgage for a home. It’s one of several moves that you should consider carefully before applying for a big loan. Mortgage lenders will be taking a deep dive into your financial history to make...
EconomyCape Gazette

Home loans for self-employed and 1099 income borrowers

If you are paid with 1099 income or are self-employed and don’t qualify for a conventional, FHA or VA loan, there are other options. There are loan products targeted specifically for those outside the ranks of normal, everyday W-2 income earners. For borrowers who are paid with commissions or as...
Real EstateMotley Fool

3 Reasons Even Rich People Get Mortgages

Financing a home purchase can make a lot of sense -- even if you have a lot of money. In today's housing market, you'll hear lots of stories about people losing out on homes to all-cash offers. If you've landed in that situation, you may be bemoaning the fact that you're not wealthy enough to purchase a home without taking out a mortgage to finance it. But actually, getting a mortgage makes a lot of financial sense, so much so that even rich people like to take advantage of them. Here are a few reasons why wealthy people finance their homes -- even if they can afford to buy them outright.
Credits & Loanstimebusinessnews.com

How to get quick loans?

To have speedy money, ads for no-credit-check advances can be tempting. They might seem like the best solution for your financial issues. Nonetheless, no-credit-check propels are expensive and can leave you in a more horrible circumstance than you started. Besides, to get lån utan UC prescription många förfrågningar, you can get in touch with us.
Personal Financeinsurancebusinessmag.com

What insurance demands are investors making of their financial advisors?

North American investors want more insurance products from their financial advisors, according to a new report from Accenture. Investors expect their financial advisors to provide comprehensive and personalized wealth offerings, with products that cut across wealth, banking and insurance, according to the report, titled “The New State of Advice.”. The...
Marketsinternationalinvestment.net

European fund investors increase financials appetite

There are signs of a return in appetite for financials among Europe's fund investors, with inflows and assets under management on the increase, according to fund research outlet Cerulli. Investment performance in the financial sector lagged the wider recovery story seen in markets last year following the outbreak of coviv-19,...
Real Estatempamag.com

TransUnion on how mortgages influenced the Q2 credit market

Mortgage originations largely impelled the credit market rebound seen during the second quarter, driven by a strong housing market and low interest rates, according to TransUnion. In its just-released Q2 2021 TransUnion Canada Credit Industry Insights Report, TransUnion said that consumer demand for credit is gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy