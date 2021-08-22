Cancel
Joplin, MO

Joplin Health Department food inspections (Aug. 23)

The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:

• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.

• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.

A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.

Clark’s Cuisine/Finn’s, 2707 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 17. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 4 core violations.

• Evidence of employee drink was observed in Avantco cooler (corrected during inspection).

• Potentially hazardous foods in Turbo glass two-door cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.

Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.

Zip’s No. 5, 2115 S. Connecticut Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.

Lety’s Snacks Y Mas, 116 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.

Mythos Euro Greek Kuzina, 1306 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 19. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.

• Raw eggs stored above less hazardous or ready-to-eat foods in walk-in (corrected during inspection).

