The Australian dollar has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Friday as we continue to see the 0.7250 level will attract a little bit of attention, but quite frankly I think there is even more resistance near the 0.73 handle. That is an area that was previous support, so it should now be significant resistance. The market has been in a downtrend for a while, and now that we are finally going to see whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to start talking about tapering. Ultimately, that is the only thing that seems to matter to markets at the moment.