The largest player on the Jets roster has been eating humble pie all summer — and liking it. After a solid rookie season, 363-pound left tackle Mekhi Becton is being taken to school during training camp by defensive end Carl Lawson, who is in the offensive backfield more often than any of the four running backs in the rotation. Instead of sounding unnerved or defensive of his performance, Becton seems thankful for Lawson’s addition so he is better prepared for opponents like the Giants last Saturday in the preseason.