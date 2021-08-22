Cancel
Why Should Audiences See Free Guy This Weekend? Ryan Reynolds Shares A Hilarious And Compelling Reason On TikTok

By Katherine Webb
 5 days ago
Free Guy has become one of the most successful movies of the summer. While fans haven’t been able to stop talking about how funny it is, its star, Ryan Reynolds, somehow keeps finding ways to make it even funnier by way of social media. The actor has starred in hilarious videos that expand the Free Guy world even more -- and, now, he’s using TikTok and an inside joke from the movie to try and compel fans to go see it this weekend.

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

